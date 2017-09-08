 »   »   » Post-Onam Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In September 2017!

The grand Onam season has just concluded and it was indeed a memorable one for the audiences as a good number of Malayalam movies made their way to the theatres.

Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa, Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela & Prithviraj's Adam Joan etc., were the Malayalam movies, that served the grand Onam feast for the audiences.



Importantly, all these Malayalam movies were able to draw the crowd to the theatres and thus setting the cash registers ringing at the box office.



Well, the month of September holds more prospects for the Malayalam film industry, as some hugely awaited movies are waiting for a release. Here, we take you through the Malayalam movies, which are expected to come out in the month ahead.

