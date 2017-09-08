 »   »   » Post-Onam Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In September 2017!

The grand Onam season has just concluded and it was indeed a memorable one for the audiences as a good number of Malayalam movies made their way to the theatres.
Mohanlal starrer Velipadinte Pusthakam, Mammootty's Pullikkaran Staraa, Nivin Pauly's Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela & Prithviraj's Adam Joan etc., were the Malayalam movies, that served the grand Onam feast for the audiences.
Importantly, all these Malayalam movies were able to draw the crowd to the theatres and thus setting the cash registers ringing at the box office.
Well, the month of September holds more prospects for the Malayalam film industry, as some hugely awaited movies are waiting for a release. Here, we take you through the Malayalam movies, which are expected to come out in the month ahead.
Parava
Parava, the directorial debut of popular actor Soubin Shahir is expected to hit the theatres on September 21, 2017. This upcoming film ranks high on expectations. Along with a group of young actors, Parava also features Dulquer Salmaan in a crucial role.
Lavakusha
The teaser of Lavakusha, featuring Neeraj Madhav & Aju Varghese, did hit the right chords with the audiences. The film, which will be in the lines of a comedy also features Biju Menon in a crucial role. There are reports doing the rounds that the film might hit the theatres in September.
Solo
Dulquer Salmaan starrer Solo is the film that is ruling the social media, at present. The promotional activities of the film is moving at a full swing. Initially, reports had suggested that the film will be hitting the theatres during the month of September.
Tharangam
Tharangam, the Tovino Thomas starrer marks the entry of Dhanush's production house, Wunderbar films to Mollywood. This film, which has got a good pre-release buzz has been directed by Dominic Arun. The film is expected to hit the theatres by the end of September during the Pooja holidays.
Abhiyude Kadha Anuvinteyum
Abhiyude Katha Anuvinteyum, is a bilingual movie, which will be simultaneously released in Tamil as well. Directed by B R Vijayalakshmi, Abhiyude Katha Anuvinteyum is touted to be a love story. The movie will hit the theatres on September 22, 2017.