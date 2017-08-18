 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi: Here Is An Update!

Aadhi, the debut project of star kid Pranav Mohanlal is one of the most-anticipated upcoming projects of Mollywood. The second schedule of Aadhi, which is directed by Jeethu Joseph, has been progressing in Bengaluru.

Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some interesting details about the star cast and release date of the Pranav Mohanlal movie. Premam actors Siju Wilson and Sharaf U Dheen are the latest additions to the Aadhi star cast.



Both the actors are said to be playing pivotal roles in Aadhi, which features Pranav Mohanlal in the title role. Anusree, Lena, Siddique, Aditi Ravi, Nobi, etc., essay the other key roles in the movie, which is scripted by director Jeethu, himself.



Reportedly, Aadhi will not hit the theatres by the end of 2017, as expected. Instead, the team is planning to release the Pranav Mohanlal movie by the beginning of 2018, as a New Year release. However, the reports are yet to be confirmed.



Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Anil Johnson composes the songs and background score. Ayoob Khan handles the editing. Aadhi is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.