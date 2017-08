Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid is all set to make his debut in lead roles with the upcoming movie Aadhi. The much-awaited project is getting bigger and better day by day, to the much excitement of the Mollywood audiences.

The latest addition to the Aadhi star cast is the senior Telugu actor, Jagapathi Babu. As per the latest reports from the believable sources, Jagapathi Babu has been roped in to play the antagonist in the Pranav Mohanlal movie.