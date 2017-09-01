 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi: Jagapathi Babu Joins The Team!

Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid is all set to make his debut in lead roles with the upcoming movie Aadhi. The much-awaited project is getting bigger and better day by day, to the much excitement of the Mollywood audiences.

The latest addition to the Aadhi star cast is the senior Telugu actor, Jagapathi Babu. As per the latest reports from the believable sources, Jagapathi Babu has been roped in to play the antagonist in the Pranav Mohanlal movie.



It is the second Mollywood outing of the actor, who made his Mollywood with Pulimurugan, the Mohanlal movie. Interestingly, Jagapathi Babu is now ready to join hands with Mohanlal's son Pranav, for his second Malayalam movie.



Reportedly, Aadhi, which is directed by Jeethu Joseph, is a revenge thriller which revolves around a young man who chases a serial killer. Pranav Mohanlal will essay the titular character Aadhi in the movie, thus making his debut in lead roles.



Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Drishyam fame Anil Johnson composes the songs and background score. Ayoob Khan handles the editing. Aadhi is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

