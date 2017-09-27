 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi: Here's A Major Update!

Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid is currently busy with the shooting of his highly anticipated debut project, Aadhi. The shooting of Aadhi, which is directed by Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph, has been progressing in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

As per the latest reports, the team has roped in a Hollywood stunt choreographer to handle the action sequences of the Pranav Mohanlal movie. Even though the team hasn't revealed the name of the stunt master, it has been reported that he is a 'parkour' expert.

Reportedly, Pranav Mohanlal will be performing some extremely intense action sequences in Aadhi which is said to be an out-and-out action thriller. The team is planning to make use of Pranav's gymnastics skills to the fullest, in the movie.

Jagapati Babu, the Telugu actor who made his Mollywood debut with Mohanlal's Pulimurugan, is playing the main antagonist in the movie. Anusree, Lena, Siddique, Aditi Ravi, Siju Wilson, Sharaf U Dheen, Nobi, etc., essay the other supporting roles in Aadhi.

Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Anil Johnson composes the songs and background score for the movie. Aadhi is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.