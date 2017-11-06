 »   »   » INTERESTING! Pranav Mohanlal Dons The Cap Of A Lyricist!

The expectations on Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi is growing with each passing day. Most recently, the makers of the film had come up with the first look poster of the film and it took the social media by storm.

According to the initial reports that have come in, Pranav Mohanlal will be seen playing an aspiring music composer in Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph.



Now, all those who have closely watched the new posters of Aadhi would have found out an interesting element in it. Pranav Mohanlal's name could be found in the Lyrics section, as well.



Reportedly, Pranav Mohanlal has penned one of the songs in the film and there are some unconfirmed reports that he himself has sung that particular song. With this, the young actor has made a debut as a lyricist in his debut film as a lead hero and that is a big achievement indeed.



Meanwhile, the shoot of Aadhi is in its final phases. Reportedly, Aadhi will be a thriller which is high on action elements. The maklers are planning to release the film by early next year. Aadhi, which has its script penned by Jeethu Joseph himself also features Siddique, Lna, Siju Wilson, Anusree, Aditi Ravi etc., in important roles.