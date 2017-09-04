 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal's Jimikki Kammal Video Goes Viral!

Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid who is all set to enter the film industry soon, is well-known for his shy nature. But now, Pranav has surprised the movie lovers by performing for the recent chartbuster Jimikki Kammal, from Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam.





Recently, the young actor and the cast and crew members of his debut project Aadhi, performed the peppy number while celebrating Onam at the location of the movie. Director Jeethu Joseph immediately shared the dance video with the viewers, through his Facebook page.



Photo Courtesy: Nana Film Weekly



Reportedly, Aadhi, which is scripted by the director Jeethu Joseph himself, is a revenge thriller which revolves around a young man who chases a serial killer. Pranav Mohanlal will essay the titular character Aadhi in the movie, thus making his debut in lead roles.



Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu, who made his Mollywood entry with Mohanlal's Pulimurugan, is appearing as the main antagonist in Aadhi. Anusree, Lena, Siddique, Aditi Ravi, Siju Wilson, Sharaf U Dheen, Nobi, etc., essay the other supporting roles in the movie, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.

