 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal’s Aadhi Bags A Big Record Even Before Its Release?

Aadhi, directed by Jeethu Joseph and featuring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role is being hugely awaited by all sections of the audiences.

Most recently, the makers of the film had released the first official teaser of Aadhi, which was received pretty well by the audiences.



Now, there are certain reports doing the rounds regarding this much-awaited venture, which will hit the theatres next year. If reports are to be believed, Aadhi has bagged a big record even before its release.



According to the reports, the satellite rights of the Pranav Mohanlal have already been sold for a whopping amount. Reportedly, Aadhi has already bagged 6 Crores with its satellite rights.



It is for the first time that a film featuring a debut actor in the lead role is fetching such a big amount as the satellite rights and the film has set a new record with the same.



According to the reports, Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi is expected to hit the theatres on January 26, 2018. The shooting of the film has been completed and the post-production works of the film are progressing. Aadhi has its script penned by the director himself. Siddique, Siju Wilson, Aditi Ravi, Anusree, Jagapathi Babu etc., are also a part of the star cast.