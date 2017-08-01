 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi Begins Today!

Aadhi, the much-awaited debut project of star kid Pranav Mohanlal begins today. The highly anticipated Pranav project, which is written and directed by Drishyam director Jeethu Joseph, will start rolling today in Kochi.

According to the reports, Aadhi is a revenge thriller which revolves around a young man who chases a serial killer. Pranav Mohanlal will essay the titular character Aadhi in the movie, thus making his debut in lead roles.



Interestingly, the budding actor has been in the preparations to play the character, from the last few months. Pranav Mohanlal, who is a trained gymnastic player, has also learned 'parkour' for the perfection of his character in Aadhi.



Parkour is the special course which trains how to move fastly through an urban area, by removing the obstacles by running and jumping. Pranav underwent parkour training in a foreign country, immediately after Mohanlal announced the project.