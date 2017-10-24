 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi Gets A Narasimham Connection!

Pranav Mohanlal, the son of Mollywood's complete actor Mohanlal, is all set to make his debut in lead roles with the upcoming movie Aadhi. Interestingly, Aadhi has now got a new connection with Mohanlal's blockbuster movie Narasimham.

According to the close sources, the makers are planning to release the Pranav Mohanlal movie on January 26, 2018, on the 17th anniversary of Narasimham. The Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas movie was released on January 26, 2000.

Even though the reports have been circulating on social media from the past few months, the Aadhi team is yet to make an official confirmation about the same. Both Narasimham and Aadhi are produced by Antony Perumbavoor's Aashirvad Cinemas.