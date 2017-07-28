 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi: Here Is An Update

Pranav Mohanlal, the son of the complete actor Mohanlal, is all set to enter the film industry soon with the upcoming movie Aadhi. The movie, which is directed by Jeethu Joseph, was recently launched at a grand event.

As per the latest reports, Aadhi will go on floors on August 1, in Kochi. The movie, which is scripted by director Jeethu Joseph himself, will be widely shot at the various locations of Kochi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.



Reportedly, Pranav Mohanlal is essaying the titular character Aadhi in the movie, which is an out-and-out action thriller. According to director Jeethu, the movie comes under the lines of his Prithviraj starring blockbuster, Memories.



Pranav Mohanlal event went on to take special training on parkour, for the perfection of his character in the movie. The actor will not have a romantic track in Aadhi, even though the movie will definitely feature a leading lady.



Mukesh, the actor who has shared the screen with Mohanlal in several films, is reportedly playing Pranav's father in the movie. The female lead and rest of the star cast of Aadhi are expected to be revealed soon.