 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi: Second Schedule Starts Rolling

Pranav Mohanlal, the star kid is all set to make his debut in the lead role, with the upcoming movie Aadhi. The project, which is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, had recently started rolling in Kochi.

Now, the second schedule of the highly anticipated project has begun. Lead actor Pranav Mohanlal, director Jeethu Joseph, and the rest of the cast and crew members are currently busy with the second schedule shooting in Bengaluru.



Pranav Mohanlal is reportedly appearing in the titular character Aadhi in the movie, which is an action thriller which comes in the lines of Jeethu Joseph Memories. The movie depicts the story of Aadhi, who in search of a serial killer.



Aadhi, which will not have a romantic track will feature Anusree, Alamara fame Adithi Ravi, and Lena, in the main female characters. According to director Jeethu, all the three actresses are playing equally important roles in the movie.



Siddique will appear in the role of Pranav's father. Satheesh Kurup is the director of photography. Anil Johnson composes the songs and background score. Ayoob Khan handles the editing. Aadhi is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

