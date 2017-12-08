 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi: The First Official Teaser Is Out!

Aadhi, which paves for the big entry of Pranav Mohanlal as a lead hero is one among the highly awaited Malayalam movies. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this upcoming film is gearing up for a release in 2018.

Earlier, the makers of Aadhi had come up with a couple of posters of the movie. Yesterday(December 07, 2017), the team had released a brand new poster of the movie, as well.



Now, team Aadhi has come up with the first official teaser of the movie. Jeethu Joseph, director of Aadhi, unveiled the first teaser of the movie through his official Facebook page.



In the 40-seconds long teaser, we could see Pranav Mohanlal walking through a sea-shore, as the title of the movie gets unveiled. Anil Johnson's thumping music has definitely worked out pretty well in the teaser.



Pranav Mohanlal will be seen essaying the role of an aspiring musician in Aadhi. The actor underwent special training in Parkour for some of the action sequences in the film.



The post-productions works of Aadhi are progressing at a fast pace. Apart from Pranav Mohanlal, Aadhi also features Siddique, Siju Wilson, Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Lena, Jagapathi Babu etc., in important roles.