 »   »   » Pranav Mohanlal's Aadhi: These Are The Leading Ladies!

Aadhi, the upcoming action thriller will mark the lead role debut of Pranav Mohanlal, the most popular star kid of current slot. The Jeethu Joseph movie which features Pranav in the title role started rolling on August 1.

As reported earlier, Aadhi is a movie without a romantic track. Pranav Mohanlal won't have any actress paired opposite him in the movie. But, Aadhi will be featuring three leading ladies, to the much surprise of the audiences.



Talented actresses Anusree, Lena, and Alamara fame Adithi Ravi essay the three female leads in the movie. According to director Jeethu, all the three actresses are playing equally important roles in the movie.



Earlier, senior actor Mukesh was roped in, to essay the role of Aadhi's father in the movie. But as per latest reports, the actor has backed out from the project. Instead, the team went on to rope in Siddique for the role, which is an important one.