 »   »   » IN PICS: Pranav Mohanlal Proves He Is The Next Action Hero!

Pranav Mohanlal, the son of Mollywood's complete actor Mohanlal, is all set to enter the film industry with the upcoming movie Aadhi. The highly anticipated movie, which is said to be a complete action thriller, is written and directed by Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph.
Aadhi, which revolves around a serial killer and young man who chases him, will have Pranav Mohanlal playing the titular character. The movie, which will not have a romantic track, will feature Jagapati Babu, Siddique, Anusree, Adithi Ravi, Lena, Siju Wilson, Sharaf U Dheen, etc., in the supporting roles.
The latest talk in the social media is about Pranav Mohanlal's leaked location stills, which were clicked during the stunt shoot of Aadhi. Scroll down for Pranav's candid shoot pictures and some interesting details about him...
No Body Double
As per the reports from the close sources, Pranav Mohanlal has said NO to using body doubles in the stunt sequences. The budding actor prefers to perform the stunts himself, like his father Mohanlal.
Gymnastic Expertise
As reported earlier, Pranav Mohanlal is an expert when it comes to gymnastics. He is also familiar with mountain climbing. All these skills have been helping the young actor while performing in the action sequences.
Parkour Training
Before beginning the shoot, Pranav Mohanlal had travelled to a foreign country to take a special training in 'parkour'. The stunt sequences of Aadhi have been designed in 'parkour' style.
The Hollywood Stunt Choreography Team
Reportedly, a team of stunt artists, who have earlier associated with several Hollywood films, are handling the stunt choreography of the Pranav Mohanlal movie.