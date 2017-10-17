 »   »   » IN PICS: Pranav Mohanlal Proves He Is The Next Action Hero!

Pranav Mohanlal, the son of Mollywood's complete actor Mohanlal, is all set to enter the film industry with the upcoming movie Aadhi. The highly anticipated movie, which is said to be a complete action thriller, is written and directed by Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph.

Aadhi, which revolves around a serial killer and young man who chases him, will have Pranav Mohanlal playing the titular character. The movie, which will not have a romantic track, will feature Jagapati Babu, Siddique, Anusree, Adithi Ravi, Lena, Siju Wilson, Sharaf U Dheen, etc., in the supporting roles.



The latest talk in the social media is about Pranav Mohanlal's leaked location stills, which were clicked during the stunt shoot of Aadhi. Scroll down for Pranav's candid shoot pictures and some interesting details about him...

