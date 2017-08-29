 »   »   » Prithviraj's Adam Joan Bags A Clean U Certificate!

Adam Joan, the Prithviraj movie is all set to hit the theatres this weekend, as an Onam special release. Adam Joan, which marks the directorial debut of scenarist Jinu Abraham, recently finished the censory formalities.

As per the latest updates, the Prithviraj movie has bagged a clean U certificate from the censor board. Adam Joan, which features Prithviraj in the titular role, is said to be a complete action thriller, with a touch of romance.



According to the close sources, the major highlight of the movie is its climax stunt sequence. The high voltage stunt sequence, which was choreogrpahed by Kabali fame Anbarivu Brothers, was shot during a 14-days-long schedule which was held in Scotland.



Adam Joan revolves around the love and revenge of the titular character Adam, played by Prithviraj. Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty appears as Adam Joan's wife Emy in the movie, which will feature Bhavana and Narain in the pivotal roles.



Siddique, Lena, Maniyanpilla Raju, Rahul Madhav, Sidhartha Siva, Jaya Menon, etc. essay the supporting roles in the movie. Adam Joan is jointly produced by Renji Panicker, Brijeesh Mohammed, Jose Simon, and Nihal for Renji Panicker Entertainment and B Cinemas.