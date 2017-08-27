 »   »   » Prithviraj's Adam Joan: Second Teaser Goes Viral

Adam Joan, the much-awaited Prithviraj movie has been slated to hit the theatres for this Onam. Recently, lead actor Prithviraj released the second official teaser of the movie through his official Facebook page.

The teaser, which introduces the central character Adam Joan, played by Prithviraj, features a funeral sequence. It hints that the movie, which marks the directorial debut of scenarist Jinu Abraham, is a super stylish thriller.



Prithviraj, who appears as Adam Joan looks simply stylish in the teaser, which is rich with the brilliant visualization and background score. The promising second teaser has crossed 2.7 Lakhs on Facebook, within the first 11 hours of its release.



Adam Joan, which revolves around the love and revenge of the titular character Adam, is scripted by director Jinu himself. Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty essays the female lead opposite Prithviraj in the movie.



Bhavana, the popular actress essays a key role in the movie. Narain essays the role of Adam Joan's college friend Cyriac. Siddique, Maniyanpilla Raju, Rahul Madhav, Sidhartha Siva, Jaya Menon, etc. essay the supporting roles in Adam Joan.