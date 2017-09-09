 »   »   » IN PICS: Prithviraj & Supriya's Sunshine Is All Grown Up Now

Prithviraj, the young actor, and wife Supriya Menon have always been very particular about keeping Alankrita, their little daughter away from the limelight. The couple jointly decided to not introduce Alankrita to the virtual world, fearing that the unwanted attention might affect her childhood.

But finally, Prithviraj changed his decision and revealed the picture of his little miss sunshine, on her third birthday. The actor posted a super adorable picture of his daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj on his official Facebook page and conveyed his birthday wishes.

Alankrita, who has been fondly called as Ally, is all grown up now. Scroll down for more adorable pictures of Prithviraj and Supriya's little princess...