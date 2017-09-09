 »   »   » IN PICS: Prithviraj & Supriya's Sunshine Is All Grown Up Now

Prithviraj, the young actor, and wife Supriya Menon have always been very particular about keeping Alankrita, their little daughter away from the limelight. The couple jointly decided to not introduce Alankrita to the virtual world, fearing that the unwanted attention might affect her childhood.
But finally, Prithviraj changed his decision and revealed the picture of his little miss sunshine, on her third birthday. The actor posted a super adorable picture of his daughter Alankrita Menon Prithviraj on his official Facebook page and conveyed his birthday wishes.
Alankrita, who has been fondly called as Ally, is all grown up now. Scroll down for more adorable pictures of Prithviraj and Supriya's little princess...
Prithviraj's Facebook
The actor posted this super cute photo on his Facebook timeline, to wish his little miss sunshine on her birthday. He also conveyed Ally's big thanks, for the birthday wishes of the well-wishers.
Joined The School
Alankrita Menon Prithviraj joined the school three months back. Father Prithviraj had shared the news with his social media followers, by posting a cute message on his wall.
Protective Dad
Even though Prithviraj has been frequently sharing several interesting pictures of Alankrita on social media, the actor had always made sure that the little girl's face is not revealed in any of them.
Prithvi & Supriya's Thought
The couple feels that it would be tough for their daughter to lead a normal life like the kids of her age, if her pictures get leaked on social media. Prithviraj and Supriya are very particular that Alankrita should not be raised as a star kid.
FIrst & Only Child
Alankrita, who is the first and only child of Prithviraj and Supriya, was born on 8th September 2014, at a private hospital in Kochi.