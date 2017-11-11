 »   »   » Prithviraj-Anjali Menon Movie Has One More Interesting Addition!

The Pooja ceremony of Anjali Menon' next film featuring Prithviraj in the lead role was held on November 01, 2017. The film, produced under the banner of Rejaputhra films has two leading ladies and Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy will portray those roles.

Now, here is an interesting update regarding Prithviraj-Anjali Menon movie. According to the latest reports that have come in, popular director Ranjith will also be a part of the project.

If reports are to be believed, Ranjith will essay an important role in this film. Reportedly, the popular film-maker has been approached to play the father of Prithviraj's character, in the film. That would indeed be an interesting onscreen combination to watch out for.

Well, it is not for the first time that Ranjith is trying out his hands on acting. He proved his excellence I acting with films like Gulmohar, Thirakatha etc., both in which he essayed well-written roles.

Meanwhile, reports are doing the rounds that Nazriya Nazim will appear as Prithviraj's sister in the film while Parvathy will portray the romantic interest of Prithviraj's character.

Apart from the above mentioned actors, the movie also features popular actor Atul Kulkarni in an important role. This yet-to-be-titled movie will be shot in various locations like Ooty, UAE etc.