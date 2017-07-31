 »   »   » Prithviraj-Anjali Menon Project Is On Cards; Casting Call Is Out!

Prithviraj, the talented actor is joining hands with hitmaker Anjali Menon, once again. Anjali is all set to direct Prithviraj in her upcoming venture, which is expected to start rolling by the beginning of September 2017.

Even though the actor-director duo has not officially announced the project yet, the reports have been confirmed after Prithviraj send out a casting call notice. Currently, the team is in search of a child artist, to play Prithvi's childhood in the movie.

The child artist should resemble Prithviraj and has to be between the age of 12 to 15. The casting call came out as a huge surprise to the fans and media, who were eagerly waiting for Prithviraj and Anjali Menon to confirm the reports.

According to the sources close to the project, the Prithviraj-Anjali Menon movie will mark the comeback of young actress Nazriya Nazim to Mollywood, after a short break. Reportedly, Nazriya is impressed with the script & her character, and has given the nod.

However, the makers and actress are yet to confirm the reports officially. The untitled project will be produced by director Anjali Menon herself, along with Renjith Rejaputhra, for the banner Little Films India and Rejaputhra Visual Media.