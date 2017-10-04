 »   »   » Prithviraj's Detroit Crossing/Ranam: Here's A Major Update!

Prithviraj, the versatile actor is once again joining hands with a debutant film-maker for a very different project. As we all know, Prithviraj is playing the lead role in newcomer Nirmal Sahadev's debut venture, Detroit Crossing aka Ranam.

The shooting of Detroit Crossing, which is said to be crossover movie has been progressing in the city of Detroit, Michigan. As per the latest reports, senior actor Rahman has joined the star cast of the highly anticipated project.



Reportedly, Rahman is playing a unique role in the movie, which is different from the earlier characters played by him. According to the actor, his character in the movie will be a daring attempt, in the history of Mollywood.



Prithviraj and Rahman have earlier shared the screen, in Roshan Andrews directed super hir movie, Mumbai Police. As per sources close to the project, Ranam will feature its lead actor Prithviraj, in a grey-shaded character.



Reportedly, Ranam aka Detroit Crossing will also have Sampath Raj and Ashwin Kumar in the supporting roles. Isha Talwar has been roped in, to essay the female lead in the movie, which is produced by Yes Company.