 »   »   » Prithviraj's Detroit Crossing/Ranam Starts Rolling

Prithviraj, the young talent of Malayalam movie industry, is all set to be a part of yet another crossover film. The project, which has been titled as Ranam aka Detroit Crossing, is directed by newcomer Nirmal Sahadev.

The highly anticipated movie has finally started rolling in the city of Detroit, Michigan. Detroit Crossing aka Ranam, which is said to be a dark, intense crime drama, will be completely at the various locations of the USA.

Interestingly, Ranam will feature its lead actor Prithviraj in an out-and-out grey shaded role. As the title suggests, the movie revolves around the dark, violent side of the lives of the immigrants, who live in Detroit Crossing.

Mamtha Mohandas is appearing as the female lead in the movie. Reportedly, the actress is playing an unconventional role, which was originally planned for a newcomer in Ranam, which is scripted by Nirmal Sahadev himself.

The movie will also have Sampath Raj and Jacobinte Swargarajyam fame Ashwin Kumar in the pivotal roles. As per the sources close to the project, Ranam aka Detroit Crossing will also have some other prominent Tamil actors in the supporting roles.

Dhruvangal Pathinaru fame Jakes Bejoy composes the songs and background score for the movie. Lukasz Pruchnik is the DOP. Ranam aka Detroit Crossing is produced by Anand Kumar Payyannur, for Yes Cinema Company.