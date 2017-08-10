 »   »   » Prithviraj Is Quite Excited About Arun Kumar Aravind's Kaattu!

Prithviraj, the young superstar of Malayalam cinema is an advocate of good and meaningful movies. Apart from promoting his own movies, he has always made it a point to support promising movies of other actors, as well.

Kaattu, the upcoming film of popular film-maker Arun Kumar Aravind, is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The film, which is based on the characters from short stories written by P Padmarajan, features Asif Ali and Murali Gopy in the lead roles.



Now, Prithviraj who is seemingly excited about the film, has come out to talk about this much awaited movie. A video of the actor speaking about Kaattu has been posted on the official Facebook page of the movie and it shows that the actor is eagerly awaiting for the movie.



Prithviraj's Expectations On Kaattu In the video, the actor could be heard speaking about Kaattu. He opens up that he first heard about Kaattu from none other than Murali Gopy while shooting for Tiyaan. The trailer of Kaattu hints that it is an intense and well-made movie and this has further increased the actor's expectations on the movie. He assures that he will be watching the movie for sure.

Prithviraj About Left Right Left.. In the video, Prithviraj could be heard speaking about Left Right Left, directed by Arun Kumar Aravind. The actor has tagged Left Right Left as one among his all-time favourite movies.

When Prithviraj Presented The Trailer Of Kaattu.. The trailer of Kaattu has hit the right chords with the audiences. Earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to Facebook to present the trailer of the movie and had some great words to say about the film.

More About Kaattu.. Kaattu features Asif Ali in the role of a character named Nuhukannu. Murali Gopy will be seen essaying a character named Chellappan in the movie. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays the leading lady in the movie. The film has its story set in the 1970s



Kaattu, has its script penned by Ananthapadmanabhan, son of writer-director P Padmarajan. The major portions of Kaatu were shot in Palakkad. Kaattu, is expected to hit the theatres soon. Earlier, it was mentioned that Kaattu will be making it to the theatres in the month of August.