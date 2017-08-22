 »   »   » Prithviraj To Join The Sets Of His Next Biggie!

Prithviraj is a busy bee as he has a good number of projects in the lineup. The actor has completed his portions for the upcoming film Vimaanam, directed by Pradeep Nair and is now all set to join the sets of his next film.

Reportedly, Prithviraj will soon start filming for his upcoming big project Ranam, which will be helmed by debutant film-maker Nirmal Sahadev. For the uninitiated, Ranam is the same project which was announced with the title Detroit Crossing.

Importantly, major portions of Ranam aka Detroit Crossing will be shot in the US itself. If reports are to be believed, Prithviraj has alloted almost 50 days for the shoot of this highly awaited venture.

Reportedly, the filming of Ranam aka Detroit Crossing will commence by next week. This upcoming film falls into the genre of neo noir movies and the movie narrates the story of Tamil street gang members in Detroit.

Mamtha Mohandas has been roped in to play the role of the leading lady in the movie. Actors like Sampath and Jacobinte Swargarajyam fame Ashwin Kumar etc., will also be seen essaying important roles in the movie.