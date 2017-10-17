 »   »   » RUMOUR HAS IT! Prithviraj's Karnan Is Shelved?

Prithviraj, the talented young actor officially announced his second association with writer-director RS Vimal, during early 2016. The project, which was said to be a mega-budget venture, was titled as Karnan. The movie was supposed to feature Prithviraj as the epic character, Karnan.

But, if the recent rumours are to be believed, the highly anticipated project has been shelved. The rumours started doing rounds after Kavya Films, the production banner Karnan, announced its association with the upcoming Mammootty project Maamaankam.



Some unconfirmed reports suggest Kavya Films decided to move on and commit the Mammootty project, as Karnan is heading nowhere. The Prithviraj starrer has been under the pre-production stage from the last year, and there are absolutely no further updates about the project.



In 2016, director RS Vimal had revealed that the team is planning to begin the shooting of the project in August 2017. It was also reported that the sets of the movie are under construction in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.



But, the project totally drifted away from the limelight after a few months. Lead actor Prithviraj, on the other hand, is now on a signing spree and has some highly promising projects in his kitty. The actor also announced his directorial debut Lucifer, which is expected to go on floors in May 2018.



Well, all these developments clearly hint that Prithviraj, RS Vimal, and team have no plans to kickstart the epic drama in the near future. We really hope that Karnan team will soon release an official statement and put an end to the rumours.