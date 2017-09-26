 »   »   » Prithviraj's Karnan: What Happened To The Project?

Prithviraj's Karnan: What Happened To The Project?

Karnan, the epic drama which marks the second collaboration of Prithviraj with film-maker RS Vimal, is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects. However, Karnan, which was expected to start rolling in August 2017, is totally away from the limelight these days.

There is absolutely no further information about the Prithviraj movie, which was said to be under the pre-production stage. Earlier, director RS Vimal had stated that the team has already begun working on the sets of the movie, at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad.

Tuesday, September 26, 2017
