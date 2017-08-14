 »   »   » Lucifer Is An Actor's Film: Prithviraj

Prithviraj, the young talent of Mollywood is all set to make his directorial debut, with the upcoming Mohanlal starrer Lucifer. In a recent interview given to a popular YouTube channel, Prithviraj opened up about Lucifer.

The actor revealed that he is not much tensed about his directorial debut, to the much surprise of his fans and audiences. According to Prithviraj, Lucifer would be pretty much an actor's film, which will give importance to the performances.



Interestingly, Prithviraj is not sure how prepared he is, for his directorial debut. The actor feels that he will get to know such things, once he starts working for the project. However, Prithviraj clarified that Lucifer is not all about technical excellence.



The actor ensured that it will be an intense film, like all most of the films of the scriptwriter Murali Gopy. Prithviraj also revealed that he would like to have some great performances in the film, and confirmed that he has no plans to act in it.



Lucifer, which marks the first collaboration of Mohanlal with writer Murali Gopy, is expected to go on floors by the beginning of 2018. The movie, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas, has been slated to release for Onam 2018.