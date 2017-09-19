 »   »   » Prithviraj's My Story: Second Official Poster Is Out!

Prithviraj and Parvathy, the popular star pair are joining hands once again for the upcoming love story, My Story. The team recently revealed the second official poster of My Story, on the second anniversary of Prithviraj-Parvathy duo's Ennu Ninte Moideen.

Roshni Dinaker, the director of the project revealed the highly romantic second poster of the movie through her official Facebook page, recently. The poster hints that the Ennu Ninte Moideen duo is all set to be back with yet another promising flick.



My Story, which is said to be a feel-good romantic entertainer, revolves around the love story of Jai and Thara, played by Prithviraj and Parvathy. The movie, which is set in the backdrop of the years 1995 and 2017, was majorly filmed at Portugal.



The movie marks the directorial debut of Roshni Dinaker who has been working as a costume designer in the South Indian movie industry since the last 15 years. My Story is scripted by actor-director Shankar Ramakrishnan.



Hollywood actor Roger Narayanan appears in a pivotal role. Shaan Rahman composes the music and background score. Dudley is the director of photography. My Story is jointly produced by Roshni Dinaker and OV Dinaker, for the banner Roshni Dinaker Productions.