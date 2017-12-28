 »   »   » Prithviraj & Ranjith Sankar Are Back Together!

Prithviraj & Ranjith Sankar have worked together in two film, so far. The actor had played the lead role in the film-maker's second directorial venture Arjunan Sakshi. Later, Prithviraj also went on to play an important role in Ranjith Sankar's Molly Aunty Rocks.

Now, according to the latest reports that have come in, Prithviraj and Ranjith Sankar are all set to team up for the third time and reportedly, this film will be Ranjith Sankar's next directorial venture.

Ranjith Sankar himself took to Facebook to officially announce the project on the Christmas day. Importantly, this yet-to-be-titled film wil be jointly produced by Prithviraj and Ranjith Sankar. Take a look at the Facebook post of Ranjith Sankar..

Well, this is an interesting combination to wait for. Their previous two films together had fetched a lot of critical praises. Ranjith Sankar's previous directorial venture Punyalan Private Limited has emerged as a big success at the box office.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj has a long list of movies in the lineup. The actor is at present busy with the works of his upcoming film with Anjali Menon, which also features Parvathy and Nazriya Nazim in the lead roles.