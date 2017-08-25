 »   »   » This Is How Prithviraj Reacted To Tiyaan's Failure!

Prithviraj, the young actor always make sure that he focuses on all aspects of his films, not only just in acting. The young actor has never shied away from opening up about the failures in his career.

Similarly, Prithviraj recently opened up about the failure of his recently released movie Tiyaan, in the interview given to a popular daily. The actor feels that it was the lack of clarity which resulted in the failure of Tiyaan.



Surprisingly, Prithviraj admitted that Tiyaan failed to connect with the audiences, and it is totally the fault of the team members, including himself. Well, the actor's frankness has highly impressed his fans and movie fanatics.



Tiyaan, which is a pan-Indian flick, featured Indrajith in one of the lead roles along with Prithiviraj. Murali Gopy, the actor-writer essayed a key role, as well as scripted the movie, which is directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar.



Prithviraj is currently all set to release his highly anticipated upcoming project, Adam Joan for Onam 2017. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of writer Jinu Abraham, will feature the actor in the titular character Adam.