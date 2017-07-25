 »   »   » Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham: Casting Call Notice For The Film Is Out!

Prithviraj's Aadujeevitham, which will be helmed by ace film-maker Blessy has been in the waiting for quite some time now. Meanwhile, there came reports that the film got dropped but the makers were quick to refute the rumours.

Now, if reports are to be believed, the pre-production works of the film is going at full swing and the recent Facebook post of actor Prithviraj, is definitely an indication of the same.



Prithviraj, today (July 25, 2017), took to Facebook to post a casting call notice for Blessy's Aadujeevitham. Take a look at the Facebook post of Prithviraj..







The casting call is for young men and women and also for women aged between 50 and 60 years of age. In the notice it has been mentioned that the film will go on floors in the month of November. It also has been mentioned that the film will be a never-before experience in world cinema.



Earlier, Prithviraj had mentioned that he has allotted dates for the movie from November 1, 2017 to March 31, 2019. Aadujeevitham is based on the novel of the same name written by popular writer Benyamin.