 »   »   » Prithviraj's Adam Joan: Arikil Ini Songs Goes Viral

Prithviraj, the young actor has turned playback singer once again, with his much-awaited upcoming movie Adam Joan. The Arikil Ini song from Adam Joan, which is sung by Prithviraj, is finally released on social networking platforms.

The actor himself revealed the song recording video through his official Facebook page, recently. Arikil Ini Njan Varaam, which is a composed by renowned musician Deepak Dev, is a soothing melody.

The song, which is penned by Santhosh Varma, has already taken social media by storm. The listeners and critics are highly impressed with the soulful melody, which has already crossed 58K views on YouTube.