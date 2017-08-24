 »   »   » Prithviraj's Adam Joan: Arikil Ini Songs Goes Viral

Prithviraj, the young actor has turned playback singer once again, with his much-awaited upcoming movie Adam Joan. The Arikil Ini song from Adam Joan, which is sung by Prithviraj, is finally released on social networking platforms.

The actor himself revealed the song recording video through his official Facebook page, recently. Arikil Ini Njan Varaam, which is a composed by renowned musician Deepak Dev, is a soothing melody.



The song, which is penned by Santhosh Varma, has already taken social media by storm. The listeners and critics are highly impressed with the soulful melody, which has already crossed 58K views on YouTube.



Adam Joan, which marks the directorial debut of scriptwriter Jinu Abraham, features Prithviraj in the titular role. Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty essays the female lead opposite Prithviraj in the movie.



Bhavana and Narain essay pivotal roles in the movie, which revolves around Adam Joan Pothan, a rich planter who hails from Kottayam. Mishti appears as Adam's wife Amy, while Narain plays his best friend Cyriac.



Siddique, Maniyanpilla Raju, Rahul Madhav, Sidhartha Siva, Jaya Menon, etc. essay the supporting roles in the movie. Adam Joan is jointly produced by actor-writer Renji Panicker, Brijeesh Mohammed, Jose Simon, and Nihal for the banners Renji Panicker Entertainment and B Cinemas.