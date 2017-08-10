 »   »   » CONFIRMED! Prithviraj's Adan Joan Gets A Release Date!

The upcoming Onam season is all set to offer a grand feast for the audiences with some big Malayalam movies gearing up for a release and Prithviraj's big release for the season will be Adam Joan, scripted and directed by Jinu Abraham.

Now, the team of Prithviraj's Adam Joan has locked the release date of the movie and reportedly, the film will be hitting the theatres on August 31, 2015. The team also released the latest poster of the movie, which carries the release date in it.



It seems like Prithviraj's Adam Joan will be among first movies to hit the theatres, during the Onam season. Mohanlal's Velipadinte Pusthakam is also expected to hit the theatres during the last week of August.



From the teaser and the posters of the film, it could be inferred that Prithviraj's Adam Joan will be a revenge tale with a difference. The major portions of the film were shot in Scotland.



Apart from Prithviraj, Adam Joan also features Narein, Bhavana, Rahul Madhav, Mishti Charaborty, Lena etc., in important roles. With Adam Joan, actor-writer Renji Panicker is stepping in to the field of film distribution.