 »   »   » CONFIRMED: Prithviraj's Adam Joan Is Not A Horror Thriller!

Adam Joan, the much awaited Prithviraj movie is all set to hit the theatres during the upcoming Onam season. The movie will mark the directorial debut of scenarist Jinu Abraham, who has earlier teamed up with Prithviraj for Masters.

Recently, the team had released the first official teaser of Adam Joan, which had immediately taken the social media by storm. However, it was speculated that the movie is a horror thriller, as the teaser creates such a mood.



But in a recent interview, director Jinu Abraham confirmed that Adam Joan is not a horror thriller. According to the director, it is an out-and-out thriller, which will also have the elements of romance, sentiments, and family relationships.



But, there is absolutely no horror element in the movie. However, Jinu's clarification has put the rumours finally into rest. But it has disappointed the audiences, who were expecting yet another horror film from Prithviraj, post-Ezra.



Prithviraj essays the titular character Adam Joan Pothan, a rich planter who hails from Kottayam, in the movie. Bhavana essays a pivotal role in the movie, which will feature Narain in the role of Adam's college friend Cyriac.



Bollywood actress Mishti Chakraborty essays the female lead opposite Prithviraj in Adam Joan, which is scripted by director Jinu himself. Siddique, Maniyanpilla Raju, Sidhartha Siva, etc. essay the supporting roles in the movie.

