 »   »   » CONFIRMED: Prithviraj's Symanthakam Is Not Shelved!

Prithviraj, the young actor is extremely busy with some highly promising projects in his kitty. Earlier, it was announced that Prithviraj will play Lord Krishna in the upcoming Hariharan movie, which was titled as Syamanthakam.

But later, it was rumoured that Syamanthakam has been shelved due to technical reasons, to the much disappointment of the Prithviraj fans. But recently, director Hariharan rubbished the rumours and confirmed that the project is very much on cards.



The director, who confirmed that Syamanthakam is very much on cards, also revealed that the team is planning to release the project as a multi-lingual. However, the news came out as a great surprise for the Prithviraj fans and film fanatics.



Hariharan, who also pens the project by himself, states that Syamanthakam will portray Lord Krishna in a much different manner; mainly as an eternal lover and skillful king. The team is yet to finalize the rest of the star cast and technical crew of the project.



Prithviraj is expected to join the sets of his ambitious project Aadujeevitham, very soon. The actor's directorial debut, the Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, will start rolling by the beginning of 2018. Karnan, another upcoming project of Prithvi, is also expected to go on floors soon.