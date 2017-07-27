 »   »   » CONFIRMED: Prithviraj Turns Veluthampi Dalawa!

Prithviraj, the young talent of Mollywood is all set to join hands with senior director Viji Thampi, once again. In a recent interview, director Viji Thampi confirmed that the untitled project is based on the historical character Veluthampi Dalawa.

Earlier, the duo was supposed to team up for a project based on the life of Veluthampi Dalawa. But the project was later dropped due to technical reasons. According to Viji Thampi, he is teaming up with Prithviraj once again, to revive the dream project.

The first Veluthampi Dalawa project was scripted by the actor-writer Renji Panicker. If the reports are to be believed, Renji himself will script the new project as well. The movie, which features a huge star cast including foreign actors, will start rolling in 2019.

Reportedly, Prithviraj is planning to kick start the Veluthampi Dalawa project, immediately after completing his ambitious project Aadujeevitham and much-awaited directorial debut Lucifer. The filming of Aadujeevitham will begin in November.

Prithviraj has allotted 18 months for the Blessy film, which will be shot in multiple schedules. The actor is reportedly planning to begin the works for Lucifer, which features Mohanlal in the lead role, after completing the first schedule of Aadujeevitham.