 »   »   » Prithviraj’s Vimaanam: Asif Ali To Bring the Film To The Theatres!

Prithviraj starrer Vimaanam, directed by debutant Pradeep Nair is expected to hit the theatres during the Christmas season. Most recently, the makers of the film had come up with the motion poster of Vimanam, which had gained good attention.

Now, here is an interesting update regarding the Prithviraj starrer. According to the reports, popular actor Asif Ali is also a part of Vimaanam, but in a different role.

According to the reports, Asif Ali will distribute Prithviraj's Vimaanam to the theatres through his company Adam's World Of Imaginations. Earlier this month, the banner had distributed the film Goodalochana, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role.

Interestingly, this will mark Prithviraj and Asif Ali's third collaboration. Earlier, they had teamed up for the movie Sapthamasree Thaskaraha, in which both of them played important roles. After that, Prithviraj's banner August Cinema had produced Asif Ali starrer Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, which was also a hit at the box office.

Vimaanam is reportedly based on a true story and the Prithviraj will play a character named Venkiti in this much awaited film. Newcomer Durga Krishna, Alencier Ley, Sudheer Karaman etc., are also a part of the cast list. The movie has been produced by Listin Stephen under the banner Magic Frames.