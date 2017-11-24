 »   »   » Prithviraj’s Vimaanam: Asif Ali To Bring the Film To The Theatres!

Prithviraj’s Vimaanam: Asif Ali To Bring the Film To The Theatres!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Prithviraj starrer Vimaanam, directed by debutant Pradeep Nair is expected to hit the theatres during the Christmas season. Most recently, the makers of the film had come up with the motion poster of Vimanam, which had gained good attention.

Now, here is an interesting update regarding the Prithviraj starrer. According to the reports, popular actor Asif Ali is also a part of Vimaanam, but in a different role.

Prithviraj’s Vimaanam: Asif Ali To Bring the Film To The Theatres!

According to the reports, Asif Ali will distribute Prithviraj's Vimaanam to the theatres through his company Adam's World Of Imaginations. Earlier this month, the banner had distributed the film Goodalochana, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role.

Interestingly, this will mark Prithviraj and Asif Ali's third collaboration. Earlier, they had teamed up for the movie Sapthamasree Thaskaraha, in which both of them played important roles. After that, Prithviraj's banner August Cinema had produced Asif Ali starrer Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, which was also a hit at the box office.

Vimaanam is reportedly based on a true story and the Prithviraj will play a character named Venkiti in this much awaited film. Newcomer Durga Krishna, Alencier Ley, Sudheer Karaman etc., are also a part of the cast list. The movie has been produced by Listin Stephen under the banner Magic Frames.

Read more about: vimaanam, prithviraj, asif ali
Story first published: Friday, November 24, 2017, 9:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 24, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat