 »   »   » WOW! Prithviraj To Team Up With Viji Thampi For A Big Budget Venture?

Prithviraj, the most experienced actor among the host of young actors in Mollywood, is not new to big budget ventures. In fact, a couple of big projects of the actor is in pipeline and here is one more to add to that list.
If reports are to be believed, Prithviraj would soon team up with an experience film-maker, for a big budget venture, after a brief break. According to a report by Manorama Online, Prithviraj is all set to join hands with film-maker Viji Thampi.
Reportedly, this upcoming venture of Prithviraj and Viji Thmapi will be a big budget venture. The report also adds that, that Prithviraj stated that the big gap that came in the career of Viji Thampi, was for the preparations for this venture.
Nothing much has been revealed about the theme of the film. In fact, it is not for the first time that Prithviraj and Viji Thampi are teaming up for a movie..
Nammal Thammil (2009)
This film, directed by Viji Thampi, marked the first association of the film-maker with Prithviraj. In fact, this campus movie also featured Indrajith in an equally important role. The film was completed in 2004, but finally the movie made it to the theatres in 2009, due to delay.
Krithyam (2005)
Prithviraj & Viji Thmapi teamed up for the second time in the film Krithyam, which was an action thriller. In fact, Krithyam was the first movie at the theatres. The film, in which Prithviraj played a double role, as an antagonist and protagonist, couldn't fetch much success at the box office.
Earlier, there were certain reports doing the rounds that Prithviraj and Viji Thampi might join hands for a project titled as Veluthampi Dalava. The report also added that the film will have its script penned by Renji Panicker. It is not clear whether the upcoming project is the same project.