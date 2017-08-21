 »   »   » Prithviraj Turns A Singer For Deepak Dev, Yet Again!

Prithviraj is one among the multi-talented celebrities of the Malayalam film industry. All of us know about his amazing acting abilities and he is definitely one of the best young talents that the industry have.

Similarly, Prithviraj has proved more than once that he is a good singer with the decent number of songs sung by him, which have turned out to be big hits.



Now, Prithviraj has turned a singer once again, for none other than musician Deepak Dev, who was instrumental in introducing Prithviraj to singing.



Interestingly, Prithviraj's upcoming film Adam Joan will feature a song sung by the actor himself. Prithviraj himself confirmed the news through his Facebook page, by sending out a video that has Deepak Dev and Prithviraj talking about the song from Adam Joan.



Take a look at the video posted by Prithviraj Sukumaran..







Prithviraj has stated that initially the team will be releasing an intro video of the song, which will feature the footages from the recording studio..

