 »   »   » Prithviraj's Vimaanam In September?

Prithviraj, the talented actor is essaying the central character in Vimaanam, which is directed by newcomer Pradeep Nair. As per the latest reports, the much-awaited movie will hit the theatres very soon.

Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the Prithviraj movie by the last week of September. However, the team is yet to finalise the release date of Vimaanam, which is said to be a complete romantic entertainer.



Vimaanam, is based on the real-life story of Saji M Thomas from Idukki, who made headlines and entered the Indian Book Of Records, by constructing a helicopter on his own. Prithviraj is playing the role of Saji in the movie.



Vimaanam, which is scripted by Pradeep M Nair himself, will also have a strong romantic track. Debutante Durga Krishna is essaying the female lead opposite Prithviraj in the movie, which also features Aanandam fame Anarkali Marakkar in a key role.



Nedumudi Venu, P Balachandran, Shanthi Krishna, Sudheer Karamana, etc., appear in the supporting roles in Vimaanam. Gopi Sundar has composed the music for the movie. Shamnad Jalal is the DOP. Vimaanam is produced by Listin Stephen, under the banner Magic Frames.

