Prithviraj, the talented actor is essaying the central character in Vimaanam, which is directed by newcomer Pradeep Nair. As per the latest reports, the much-awaited movie will hit the theatres very soon.

Reportedly, the makers are planning to release the Prithviraj movie by the last week of September. However, the team is yet to finalise the release date of Vimaanam, which is said to be a complete romantic entertainer.