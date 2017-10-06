 »   »   » INTERESTING! Prithviraj Was The Director's Initial Choice For This Role In Mohanlal's Villain!

The wait for the arrival of Villain have finally come to an end with the makers of the Mohanlal starrer confirming that the film will hit the theatres on October 27, 2016.
Villain, directed by B Unnikrishnan is high on expectations and the Mohanlal starrer has been in the news ever since the movie was officially announced.
Mohanlal's Villain is a big budget venture and the movie has some big names of the industry. Villain will also pave way for the entry of Vishal, Srikanth, Hansika Motwani etc., in Mollywood.
Now, here is an interesting snippet about the film and it is regarding the first choice for Vishal's role in the film. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..
Prithviraj Was The Initial Choice For Vishal's Role..!
It was in a recent interview given to Manorama Online that B Unnikrishnan revealed the same. The film-maker stated that during the writing stages of Villain he had Prithviraj in mind for the role originally done by Vishal.
What Happened Later..?
The film-maker added that the team had thought of bringing in Prithviraj to the project. But, it was then that they got to know that Prithviraj was abroad and was busy with the filming of another project. Later, the team roped in Vishal for the role.
Vishal's Role In The Film..!
Vishal will be seen essaying a crucial role in the Mohanlal starrer Villain. The actor essays a character named Shakthivel Palanisamy in the film. If reports are to believed, the actor plays a character with grey shades in the movie.