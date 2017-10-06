 »   »   » INTERESTING! Prithviraj Was The Director's Initial Choice For This Role In Mohanlal's Villain!

The wait for the arrival of Villain have finally come to an end with the makers of the Mohanlal starrer confirming that the film will hit the theatres on October 27, 2016.

Villain, directed by B Unnikrishnan is high on expectations and the Mohanlal starrer has been in the news ever since the movie was officially announced.



Mohanlal's Villain is a big budget venture and the movie has some big names of the industry. Villain will also pave way for the entry of Vishal, Srikanth, Hansika Motwani etc., in Mollywood.



Now, here is an interesting snippet about the film and it is regarding the first choice for Vishal's role in the film. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same..

