 »   »   » WOW! Prithviraj Wins Youth Icon Award!

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is the most experienced among the young crop of actors in Mollywood, has been in the industry, since the past 14 years. Over the years, he has won numerous awards, including 2 Kerala State Film Awards.

Now, here is another big honour that has come on his way. Prithviraj Sukumaran has won the youth icon award award for the year 2016, instituted by Kerala State Youth Commission, The actor has won the award in the fields of art and culture.

Importantly, the award is given to those who have made the maximum contribution to their respective fields and also who have inspired the youth.

Apart from Prithviraj, football player C K Vineeth, PV Shaji Kumar (writer of Take Off) etc., have also won the youth icon awards, in their respective fields.

Well, it has to be said that Prithviraj deserves each and every bit of this honour as this talented actor, with his movies, which are different, has shown the right way forward for Malayalam cinema.

Importantly, Prithviraj is also all set to don the director's cap soon and thus proving that he is more than just an actor.