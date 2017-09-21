 »   »   » Prithviraj With Nazriya Nazim & Parvathy For Anjali Menon Project!

Prithviraj is reportedly all set to join hands with Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy, very soon. If the reports are to be true, Prithviraj, Nazriya, and Parvathy have been roped in, to essay the lead roles in Anjali Menon's upcoming directorial venture.

Even though the talented actor has already confirmed his association with Anjali Menon, the actresses are yet to announce their collaboration officially. Prithviraj confirmed the news recently, by posting a casting call for the movie on his official Facebook page.

It is the second association of the actor with director Anjali, after the highly acclaimed movie Manjadikuru. If the reports are to be believed, the untitled Anjali Menon project will mark Prithviraj's first association with Nazriya Nazim and third association with Parvathy.

Prithvi and Parvathy have earlier teamed up for the RS Vimal's Ennu Ninte Moideen and upcoming project My Story. Parvathy and Nazriya, on the other hand, have earlier shared the screen in Anjali Menon's previous directorial venture Bangalore Days.

The yet to be titled movie will mark Anjali Menon's comeback to the film industry, after the grand success of Bangalore Days. The director is expected to officially confirm the star cast and reveal the title of the project, very soon.