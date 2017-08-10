 »   »   » Prithviraj Wraps Up Vimaanam

Prithviraj, the talented actor finally wrapped the shooting for his highly ambitious project, Vimaanam. Recently, Prithviraj announced the wrap through his official Facebook page, by posting a new poster of the Pradeep Nair directorial.

Vimaanam, which is based on the real-life story of Saji M Thomas from Idukki, who made headlines and entered the Indian Book Of Records, by constructing a helicopter on his own. Prithviraj is playing the role of Saji in the movie.