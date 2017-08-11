 »   »   » Prithviraj Wraps Up Vimaanam

Prithviraj, the talented actor finally wrapped the shooting for his highly ambitious project, Vimaanam. Recently, Prithviraj announced the wrap through his official Facebook page, by posting a new poster of the Pradeep Nair directorial.

Vimaanam, which is based on the real-life story of Saji M Thomas from Idukki, who made headlines and entered the Indian Book Of Records, by constructing a helicopter on his own. Prithviraj is playing the role of Saji in the movie.



The movie will narrate the two different stages of the central character, played by Prithviraj. The actor is appearing in two totally different get-ups in the movie, which portrays the two different stages of his character's life.



Vimaanam, which is scripted by Pradeep M Nair himself, will also have a strong romantic track. Debutante Durga Krishna is essaying the female lead opposite Prithviraj in the movie, which also features Aanandam fame Anarkali Marakkar in a key role.



Nedumudi Venu, P Balachandran, Shanthi Krishna, Sudheer Karamana, etc., appear in the supporting roles in Vimaanam. Gopi Sundar has composed the music for the movie. Shamnad Jalal is the DOP. Vimaanam is produced by Listin Stephen, under the banner Magic Frames.

